12.9-inch iPad Pro with mini-LED display could be Apple’s first product launch in 2021 – Latest News

Apple is reportedly gearing up to launch the 12.9-inch iPad Pro with mini-LED display within the first quarter of 2021. The new 12.9-inch iPad Pro could be Apple’s first product launch in 2021. A recent report byDigiTimes quoting sources claims that “GIS will produce integrated touch modules for miniLED-backlit panels of 12.9-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ to be launched in first-quarter 2021”

Earlier this year, a report by Digitimes claimed that iPad Pro with Mini LED displays is coming in the fourth quarter of 2020. Another report claimed that the mass production of mini-LED chips began in the third quarter of 2020 with assembly beginning in the fourth quarter and terminal assembly in the first quarter of 2021.

TF International Securities claims that mini LED technology will be a key feature for future Apple products. “We believe that investors do not need to worry too much about the extension of the mini LED schedule, because mini LED is a key technology that Apple will promote in the next 5 years, so even if the short-term schedule is affected by the new coronary pneumonia, it will not damage the long-term positive trend,” it said.

Apple will also extend the mini-LED display to MacBooks as well. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reportedly shared that the two MacBook Pro models are going to sport “an all-new form factor design,” and the MacBook Air that is expected to launch in 2022 is touted to be an affordable offering.

