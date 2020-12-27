Zack Snyder explains why the DCEU can’t be the MCU

While speaking to the Film Junkee YouTube channel, Snyder weighed in on the question of the Marvel-DC rivalry and whether or not fans should extend the comparison to the MCU and the DCEU. It’s apples and oranges, according to him: “I think that Marvel, they’ve built [the MCU] over a long period of time, so by the time they got to their later movies, everything had kinda locked in, and it was all sort of moving in the same direction. But that was just never going to happen [with the DCEU], because the DC TV shows were so popular and because their animated shows were so popular. I mean that was a success that they had.”

As far as Snyder is concerned, DC and Warner Bros. have a long history of success with a more fragmented approach to storytelling. “Even when I was doing Man of Steel, Batman v Superman, and Justice League, there were DC animated films that had nothing to do with what we were doing,” Snyder said, “and there were DC TV shows that had nothing to do with what we were doing, and there was no way to seam those up without alienating a giant fandom by saying ‘Your Flash doesn’t count’ or ‘Your animated show doesn’t mean anything.'”