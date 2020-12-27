Youtuber Bella Thorne’s Christmas-Themed Lingerie Photoshoot Is Sizzling Hot!

Youtuber Bella Thorne continues to make a name for herself and showing off her body in as little clothing as possible. She wanted to give her Instagram followers a big treat this Christmas and decided to share some of her new photos with them.

In the photos, she is in sexy black lingerie and a warm winter coat. It looks like she is out in the snow during this photo shoot and her fans were very happy to see more of her features.

Youtube: Bella Thorne’s New Lingerie Photos

When Bella posted the pictures, she captioned the photo shoot, “because why not?” Thorne has about 2.4 million followers an of course, they were loving it all. There were even a couple of photos where she was throwing snow and flipping off the camera.

This photo shoot comes shortly after Bella announced that she will star in a new film called, “Time is Up.” This film will also feature Benjamin Mascolo and will be released sometime next year.

She also told her fans that she will be in a couple of more films in 2021, including “Girl” and “Chick Fight.” They will be released in January.

This has been a great year for Bella, especially on her OnlyFans account. She made over $1 million in only about 24 hours! Her subscribers pay $20 a month per subscription and she also sells one time view photos for up to $200!

This did cause OnlyFans to change their regulations when other sex workers got upset about how they were losing business because of accounts like hers. Bella has definitely made a name for herself on OnlyFans and it looks like she is really shaking things up there.

She told her fans about her OnlyFans account, “OnlyFans is the first platform where I can fully control my image; without censorship, without judgement, and without being bullied online for being me. My favorite feed is on OF. OnlyFans is a safe place for me to be Bella. It’s FINALLY my decision to decide how I interact with my fans.”

Bella wanted to share with her fans some words of wisdom too. “People have this idea in their head that I’m this crazy bad party girl, or this crazy druggie. I don’t get it, because I feel like I don’t actually put out. Most people who meet me will apologize. Even friends! I hear it all the time.”

We hope that Bella’s fans enjoyed their Instagram gift from Bella and we hope that they are lucky enough to see her on Only Fans as well.

