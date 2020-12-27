Youtuber Awaken With JP Calls Out Social Media Giant Facebook & Instagram!

Awaken with JP (Penny Sears) is no stranger to getting in trouble online. You know, by being a comedian doing satire about current events. Apparently, that kind of thing isn’t allowed anymore, at least according to one of the big social media giants.

Let’s take a look at what happened recently, as well as his latest video. One that takes a look at a related site’s current terms of service with a comedic spin that’s also thought-provoking and a little chilling. Let’s see what’s up.

Awaken with JP: Facebook threats

So, apparently the Awaken with JP account on Facebook is in trouble. The comedian recently posted a video, “My apology to Facebook.”

In it, he showed proof the social media giant is threatening to deplatform him for going against the terms of service. If you look at some of his videos, it becomes immediately obvious why that’s a threat.

Recent videos have poked fun at Covid regulations and the lawmakers who ignore them. As well as using comedy to spoof the social conditioning going on, the two-party system, and the situation currently going on California. He apologized for using “free thought” and expressing himself as a sovereign being. It’s a great view. You can check it out below.

Awaken with JP: Instagram’s latest

His most recent video is talking about the news about Instagram. Apparently, there’s new terms of service and the text is pretty out there. The best part of the video?

He doesn’t have to exaggerate to make this sound insane. The text he quotes straight from the site’s own page does it for him. Among the latest things he pokes at are the site for include needing to take data from basically everywhere and everything you use on the device.

Why? For “Public health and Welfare” for one. Check it out below to see more, as well as why the information can be used to suggest “masks” is also something that caught his attention.

Awaken with JP: Why it matters

We’ve been really enjoying Awaken with JP. His style is a throwback to comedy that actually gives a very critical view of the world, something that can be missing a lot in the mainstream.

He’s not afraid to go after anything and everyone, another thing sometimes missing from today’s comedy. And that’s a vital thing, because it challenges us to look outside of our own views. To offer a fresh take on old topics, or just inform people in a fun way about what’s going on in the world.

When social media sites try to silence those who provide this, they do a disservice to society. As well as to their site users. But there could be changes coming, as JP points out a lawsuit FB currently faces. We’ll see how that turns out. In the meantime, the comedian isn’t sitting idle as he’s threatened with silence.

In some of his videos, he’s now sharing a message at the end encouraging people to join his newsletter, or new account on Parler. It shows there’s more than one way to reach an audience, and people are starting to look for it.

For any other soap opera and entertainment news, please visit again Daily Soap Dish. Don’t forget to visit TVRocker for all of the latest exciting news on all of your favorite daytime television soaps.