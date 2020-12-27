‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) To Crash Sharon & Rey’s New Year’s Wedding!

‘Young And The Restless’ (Y&R) spoilers show that it’s all coming together, just like we said it would! In a new preview clip, we see Sharon Newman (Sharon Case) and Rey Rosales (Jordi Vilasuso) wedding! Sharon walks out in a very (low cut) beautiful dress as Rey stands proudly at the alter.

Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) and Faith Newman (Alyvia Alyn Lind) stand by their sides and in the back stands, wait, what! Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) stalks outside the door and watches the wedding only to be caught by Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford)!

“Wedding bells are ringing this week on The Young and the Restless. Only CBS Daytime”

‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Will Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) Crash The New Year’s Wedding In New Preview!

Viewers immediately commented on Adam’s shenanigans, “Don’t tell me Adam’s going to ruin the wedding, he’s got Chelsea back please go to her and leave them alone”, “I have always liked Adam but leaving a sick Chelsea to creep around Sharon and Rey wedding is disrespectful I hope he lose both Sharon and Chelsea he deserves it. Chadam is officially and forever done for me .”, and “He wants Sharon he needs to leave her alone and stay with Chelsea and stop his shenanigans.”

It doesn’t look like 2021 is g oing to get off to a very good start for Sharon and Rey. It’s sickening how much Adam can’t stay away and hopefully, Phyllis can get him out of there before he doesn’t anything foolish! Leave Sharon alone and return to Chelsea Newman’s (Melissa Claire Egan) side where you belong Adam!

What do you think? Are you tired of this storyline and do you think it will be over after this week? Let us know in the comments below.

