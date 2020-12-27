‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: 5 Huge Things We Could See In Genoa City In 2021

‘Young And The Restless’ (Y&R) spoilers show that the year is coming to an end and there’s still a lot that we didn’t get to see this year due to COVID-19, lockdowns, quarantines, and more. However, we still saw Abby Newman (Melissa Ordway) and Chance Chancellor (Donny Boaz) say “I do”.

This has us thinking about all the possibilities we could see in the coming year and what could possibly happen in 2021 in the drama-filled Genoa City!

5.) Mariah Copeland (Camryn Grimes) & Tessa Porter (Cait Fairbanks) Marriage

A fan favorite, Mariah Copeland and Tessa Porter have been together and going strong for a while. Though they had a slight mishap earlier in the year, it didn’t take them long to be back together and realize the error of their ways. Fans have been asking for a Teriah wedding for a while, and this could be a great way to usher in 2021.

4.) Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) Ruining A New Year’s Wedding

Sharon Newman (Sharon Case) and Rey Rosales (Jordi Vilasuso) have made the questionable decision to get hitched on New Years, (because no one has anything better to do), though to ring in the New Year, we might get an objection from Adam Newman as he rises up to profess his undying love for Sharon. Bleh.

3.) Abby Newman’s (Melissa Ordway) First Pregnancy

We’ve hypothesized that Abby would have issues with conception, and that like Sharon’s cancer storyline could be another powerful story about a woman’s ability to carry a child. Though after the year we just had, maybe the writers will spare us the heartbreaking story and let Abby and Chance Chancellor (Donny Boaz) get pregnant together in their new home!

2.) Amanda Sinclair (Misheal Morgan) & Devon Hamilton (Bryton James) Together?

They’ve been spending a lot of time together lately, and after the break up between Devon Hamilton and Elena Dawson (Brytni Sarpy), it’s left a space that hasn’t been filled. With their newest storyline of meeting Amanda’s birth mother, this might only bring them together closer? Will we see them as a thing in 2021?

1.) A Decent Writer’s Room?

It’s no secret, long-time fans and viewers have noticed a drop in quality over the last few years, with repeated storylines and lazy characters. Could 2021 bring in some fresh blood to spice up the writer’s room for Y&R? We can only hope so!

What do you think? What are you looking forward to in 2021? Let us know in the comments below.

