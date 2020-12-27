XRP Falls 10% In Selloff By .com

XRP Falls 10% In Selloff



.com – was trading at $0.27422 by 06:41 (11:41 GMT) on the .com Index on Sunday, down 10.45% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since December 23.

The move downwards pushed XRP’s market cap down to $12.76564B, or 1.74% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, XRP’s market cap was $31.58403B.

XRP had traded in a range of $0.27300 to $0.30282 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, XRP has seen a drop in value, as it lost 51.5%. The volume of XRP traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $9.19072B or 4.25% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $0.2152 to $0.5691 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, XRP is still down 91.67% from its all-time high of $3.29 set on January 4, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $27,630.6 on the .com Index, up 10.08% on the day.

was trading at $634.65 on the .com Index, a gain of 1.93%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $525.17335B or 71.41% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $73.49042B or 9.99% of the total cryptocurrency market value.