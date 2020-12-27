Xiaomi is doing an ‘Apple again’ – Latest News

First, it was Samsung and now it’s Xiaomi. Back in October when Apple unveiled the iPhone 12 series, it removed the charger from the box. It was Samsung who immediately took a dig at Apple and soon Xiaomi mocked the iPhone maker as well. After taking a dig at Apple, Xiaomi is doing the exact thing with its upcoming Mi 11 series of phones. According to a post on Weibo, Xiaomi has confirmed that the Mi 11 will not have a charger inside the box.

Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun in a post on Weibo officially announced that the Mi 11 will not have a charger. What’s even more interesting is that Xiaomi has given the same reason as Apple did for not including a charger — it’s good for the environment. In a post on Weibo, the Xiaomi CEO wrote, “Mi 11, pack lightly. In response to the call of technology and environmental protection, the included charger is cancelled from the box.” Jun further said in his post, “Hope to get your support. Is there a better solution between industry practice and environmental protection?”

The Mi 11 will be launched in January 2021 and it’s not clear whether the no-charger policy will come to India or be confined to Xiaomi’s home turf only.

Don’t worry, we didn’t leave anything out of the box with the #Mi10TPro. https://t.co/ToqIjfVEQX — Xiaomi (@Xiaomi) 1602665292000

This isn’t the first time Xiaomi has been ‘inspired’ by Apple many times in the past and has done what Apple did first. It’s also not the first time that Xiaomi has taken a dig at Apple. As mentioned earlier, it was Samsung who first mocked Apple for not giving a charger. If rumours are to be believed then Samsung too will not ship a charger with its upcoming Galaxy S flagship series. Samsung Galaxy S21 series is expected to launch in January and there are strong rumours that the smartphones will not come with a charger.

