Worst 2020 Influencer Fails

Turning off your phone is an option, people.

It’s safe to say that 2020 probably wasn’t many people’s finest year. However, with more time than ever to spend on our phones, some controversies were bound to happen.

So here are just some of the worst influencer fails from this year:

2.

When Trisha Paytas, a YouTuber who has a history of being problematic herself, decided to insert herself into the whole thing.

Imagine always being the victim in every situation,James how do u do it ? How r u so perfect ? I know it’s easy to deflect to me now. But imagine being JAMES CHARLES-More hated than even Trisha Paytas whew, what a feat 👏🏻 ps stop stealing small creators art,clothing, mu looks etc https://t.co/qyPQwSphqU

5.

When travel influencer Tupi Saravia photoshopped clouds — the same clouds — into a bunch of her photos.

6.

When YouTubers Tana Mongeau and Erika Costell uploaded a video of them at a party during quarantine saying, “We don’t fucking care.”

Tana Mongeau says “Listen, we don’t f**king care” in video where she and Erika Costell appear to be in house party. Tana went to 2 other COVID parties at Jake Paul’s house and Hype House. Notably, James Charles apologized yesterday for Hype House party. What are your thoughts?

hi @jamescharles @NikitaDragun @tanamongeau @larrayxo @charlidamelio @dixiedamelio &amp; any others who have been partying in large groups - please consider social distancing, mask wearing, &amp; using your huge platforms to encourage responsibility during a worldwide pandemic. https://t.co/G3CeWfk3uZ

9.

When makeup YouTuber Jeffree Star released a palette called “Cremated” in the middle of a pandemic.

10.

When YouTuber Shane Dawson addressed Dramageddon 2.0 via an aggressive Instagram Live, where he denied Tati Westbrook’s claims.

12.

When Naomi Davis, an NYC parenting Instagrammer, took her family on a cross-country RV road trip at end of March, when the pandemic was hitting the tristate area hard.

14.

When Bryce Hall tried to argue that ARIANA GRANDE used him and other TikTok stars for clout when she called out people for partying during the pandemic.

15.

When the Stokes twins were charged in connection with two fake robberies that they posted as YouTube pranks.

16.

Finally, when YouTuber Jake Paul’s home was raided by the FBI in connection with his involvement with a mall looting.

