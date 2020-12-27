Worst 2020 Influencer Fails

Turning off your phone is an option, people.
It’s safe to say that 2020 probably wasn’t many people’s finest year. However, with more time than ever to spend on our phones, some controversies were bound to happen.
So here are just some of the worst influencer fails from this year:
When Trisha Paytas, a YouTuber who has a history of being problematic herself, decided to insert herself into the whole thing.
When travel influencer Tupi Saravia photoshopped clouds — the same clouds — into a bunch of her photos.
When YouTubers Tana Mongeau and Erika Costell uploaded a video of them at a party during quarantine saying, “We don’t fucking care.”
When makeup YouTuber Jeffree Star released a palette called “Cremated” in the middle of a pandemic.
When YouTuber Shane Dawson addressed Dramageddon 2.0 via an aggressive Instagram Live, where he denied Tati Westbrook’s claims.
When Naomi Davis, an NYC parenting Instagrammer, took her family on a cross-country RV road trip at end of March, when the pandemic was hitting the tristate area hard.
When Bryce Hall tried to argue that ARIANA GRANDE used him and other TikTok stars for clout when she called out people for partying during the pandemic.
When the Stokes twins were charged in connection with two fake robberies that they posted as YouTube pranks.
Finally, when YouTuber Jake Paul’s home was raided by the FBI in connection with his involvement with a mall looting.
2020 is finally (almost) over, and we’re looking back on the year. Check out even more from the year here!
