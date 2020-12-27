‘Wonder Woman’ nabs $36.1 million at global theaters in cinema, streaming showdown By

© . FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: “Wonder Woman 1984” star Gal Gadot
LOS ANGELES () – Superhero spectacle “Wonder Woman 1984” pulled in roughly $36.1 million at theaters worldwide over the Christmas holiday weekend, a debut dampened by the COVID-19 pandemic and a simultaneous release on streaming in the United States.
Of that total, an estimated $16.7 million came from U.S. and Canadian theaters, distributor Warner Bros. said on Sunday. That ranked as the highest domestic box office opening since the novel coronavirus shuttered theaters in March.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.