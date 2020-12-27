‘Wonder Woman’ nabs $36.1 million at global theaters in cinema, streaming showdown By

Matilda Coleman
© . FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: “Wonder Woman 1984” star Gal Gadot

LOS ANGELES () – Superhero spectacle “Wonder Woman 1984” pulled in roughly $36.1 million at theaters worldwide over the Christmas holiday weekend, a debut dampened by the COVID-19 pandemic and a simultaneous release on streaming in the United States.

Of that total, an estimated $16.7 million came from U.S. and Canadian theaters, distributor Warner Bros. said on Sunday. That ranked as the highest domestic box office opening since the novel coronavirus shuttered theaters in March.

