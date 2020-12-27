Wonder Woman fans just got the best news

Warner Bros.’ parent company WarnerMedia neglected to provide any specific viewing statistics from the direct-to-consumer play in its weekend press release, though the company did note that, “Wonder Woman 1984 broke records and exceeded our expectations across all of our key viewing and subscriber metrics in its first 24 hours on the service, and the interest and momentum we’re seeing indicates this will likely continue well beyond the weekend.”

Sounds like somebody over there feels vindicated.

Per the press release, Warner Bros. Pictures is set to “fast-track” development on the Wonder Woman threequel, and despite recently being on the fence about her own participation, Patty Jenkins is apparently attached to write and direct. Less surprisingly, Gal Gadot is set to reprise her role as Diana Prince for the fifth DCEU film in a row (a streak that started with Zack Snyder’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice).

No word yet on whether or not Warner offered Jenkins its assurances that the theatrical window for Wonder Woman 3 would remain inviolate, but we’re guessing that no promises were made to that effect.