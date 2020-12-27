Wonder Woman 1984: Who is Asteria?

In Wonder Woman 1984, While Diana and Steve Trevor (Chris Pine) are struggling to stop the seemingly unstoppable Maxwell Lord (Pedro Pascal), Steve happens upon a suit of armor in the corner of one of Diana’s rooms. When Steve asks what the deal is with the armor, Diana shows him — using the Lasso of Truth — a vision of where the armor comes from, and who its wearer is. In the DCEU continuity, the Amazons escaped man’s world to Themyscira, but not before men waged war on them. While Queen Hippolyta (Connie Nielsen) led the Amazons to safety, one woman stayed behind to guard their back exit: Asteria. The Amazons sacrificed all their armor to create a new suit that was strong enough to defend Asteria from the entire world.

It seems that sometime between the events of Wonder Woman and Wonder Woman 1984, Diana searches for Asteria, but only finds her armor.

This is a case where the movies are branching away from the source material, because while the comics have offered multiple stories about how the Amazons made Themyscira their home, Asteria has never been a major presence. In fact, the only mention of a human character with that name appears in an Elseworlds title from 1998 where Supergirl and Batgirl go to Earth 1098: Asteria has one page of dialogue and it tells us absolutely nothing about her character other than that she is a part of that universe’s Justice Society.

The only other Asteria is a two-headed metal bird, as seen flying behind Diana in the image above, found in the pages of the “Drowned Earth” storyline. Here, Diana claims to have found the bird on a reef, and named her after “an ancient sister who fought against the gods.”

So if we want to understand Asteria, the comics aren’t going to help us here. What about actual history?