Wonder Woman 1984 slipped in a DC Comics reference

While Wonder Woman never tangled with Koslov in the comics, the leader of Lubania’s secret police infamously put Batman and Superman through their paces over the course of two issues of World’s Finest in 1970. The deeply anti-American colonel hatched a plan to replace Superman with a Lubanian spy who could learn America’s secrets and bring them back to his home country.

Ultimately, Koslov ends up capturing not only Superman, but also Batman. He then traps them in a labor camp where they’re starved, used as falcon bait, and forced to carry boulders. In the end, the heroes escape and Koslov is imprisoned in his own labor camp, but as comic book arcs go, this one was aggressively bleak.

It’s also absent of jewels or any significant artifacts that would tie Koslov to a jewelry store. But hey, not every comic book reference has to be literal. Above all else, Koslov excelled at playing mind games, and Diana goes through her share of mental pain in Wonder Woman 1984.

Whether the store’s name was a mere coincidence or a symbolic reminder of Diana’s own inner turmoil, it seems Wonder Woman 1984 may have given comic book readers a truly deep cut reference to discover in the sequel.