With traffic to Chatroulette booming amid COVID, the team is testing AI tools to moderate content; it now offers a filtered channel designed to exclude nudity (Kevin Randall/Wired)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
1


Kevin Randall / Wired:

With traffic to Chatroulette booming amid COVID, the team is testing AI tools to moderate content; it now offers a filtered channel designed to exclude nudity  —  The hottest app of early 2010 faded quickly when it was flooded with unwanted nudity.  Smarter content moderation is helping to revive it.

