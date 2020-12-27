Will Kylo Ren and Grogu Meet?

Grogu has already survived one Jedi massacre, and now Star Wars fans are worried he will have to survive another. The Season 2 finale of The Mandalorian aired on Dec. 18, and in the finale Grogu left with Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) to be trained.

The Mandalorian takes place five years after the events of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. Fans know that Luke eventually goes on to train Ben Solo (Adam Driver), the son of Han Solo (Harrison Ford) and Leia Organa (Carrie Fisher), before Ben is turned to the dark side of the Force and becomes Kylo Ren. This has Star Wars fans wondering if Grogu ever encounters Ben Solo before he became Kylo Ren.

Luke Skywalker appeared on ‘The Mandalorian’

The Season 2 finale of The Mandalorian proved to be exciting, emotional, and bittersweet. On the one hand, Luke showed up, but it also meant that Grogu and Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) were forced to part ways so Grogu could continue his Jedi training.

The episode begins with Din and Cara Dune (Gina Carano) capturing Dr. Pershing (Omid Abtahi). Boba Fett and Din then find Bo-Katan (Katee Sackhoff) and Koska Reeves (Sasha Banks) and ask them to help rescue Grogu from Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito).

Bo-Katan agrees, but she requests Gideon’s Imperial cruiser and Darksaber in return, and she insists that Gideon must surrender to her. On Gideon’s cruiser, Fennec (Ming-Na Wen), Cara, Bo-Katan, and Koska take over the bridge but Gideon is not there.

Din finds Gideon standing over Grogu with the Darksaber, and Din manages to defeat Gideon in a fight. As a result, he inadvertently becomes the rightful owner of the Darksaber and Bo-Katan cannot accept the Darksaber from him when he tries to give it to her.

Before they can settle anything, Dark Troopers attempt to break into the bridge. Right before the Dark Troopers break down the doors, a Jedi Knight boards the ship and begins fighting off the Dark Troopers. The Jedi is revealed to be Luke, and Grogu leaves with him to complete his Jedi training.

Will Grogu and Kylo Ren meet?

At the time of Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Kylo Ren is 29 years old, meaning he was born a year after the Battle of Endor. This would make Ben Solo around four years old during the first two seasons of The Mandalorian.

Grogu is 50 years old, and his species can live for centuries. Yoda, who was of the same species as Grogu, was 100 years old when he became a Jedi Master. While Grogu has been suppressing his Force powers in order to stay hidden, he still could have several decades of training ahead of him.

Fans know that Luke went on to rebuild a Jedi temple of his own and he trained Ben Solo for many years. Given that Ben is four years old and Grogu is a toddler by his species’ standards, it seems likely that the two would cross paths at some point.

Will Kylo Ren kill Grogu?

Nothing can be known for certain, but given their age and skill with the Force, Grogu could have been one of Luke’s first students and trained alongside a young Ben Solo before he took on the name Kylo Ren.

Before the events of Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Luke’s Jedi temple was destroyed, and Ben Solo became Kylo Ren. In a New Rockstars video, Erik Voss breaks down the Star Wars timeline, citing The Mandalorian, the sequel films, and material like the comic book The Rise of Kylo Ren.

According to Voss, The Mandalorian takes place in 9 ABY, and Luke’s Jedi temple is destroyed in 28 ABY. This gives Grogu 19 years to master his Jedi powers and leave the temple.

With little known about Season 3 of The Mandalorian, there is always the chance Grogu will reunite with Din long before Ben Solo becomes Kylo Ren.