Why Priscilla Presley Was ‘Never Impressed’ by Elvis Presley

Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley had a tumultuous relationship that began in 1959. During their marriage, the couple welcomed their only child together, Lisa Marie Presley, in 1968. After six years as Elvis’s wife, Priscilla left the King of Rock and Roll in 1973.

Following their divorce, Priscilla spoke about what her life looked like after being with Elvis.

Priscilla Presley joked about meeting Elvis Presley before it happened

Elvis and Priscilla’s love affair began in Germany. It was there that the “Burning Love” crooner lived during his Army career. Like Elvis, Priscilla’s stepfather, Paul Beaulieu, enlisted in Germany and moved Priscilla and her mother to Wiesbaden Air Base. Shortly after the family arrived in Germany, Priscilla met one of Elvis’s friends. The friend asked Priscilla to come to Elvis and his father, Vernon Presley’s home, and the couple connected from there.

Before their meeting, Priscilla told Ladies Home Journal in 1973 that she thought about meeting Elvis. While she never intended to date the singer, Priscilla joked with her mother that they might see him during their stay in Germany.

“I didn’t have great fantasies about meeting him,” Priscilla said of Elvis. “but I do remember that when my father told us he was being sent to Wiesbaden Air Base, I mentioned jokingly that Elvis was stationed nearby and maybe we would get a chance to meet him. My mother said, ‘I wouldn’t let you walk across the street to see Elvis Presley’, which seems funny now, doesn’t it?”

Priscilla Presley’s relationship with Elvis Presley ‘never impressed’ her and said he was ‘very down to earth’

After they met, Priscilla and Elvis began their courtship. Priscilla said her parents initially disapproved of her relationship with Elvis. When she started dating the singer, Priscilla was 14-years-old, and Elvis was 24-years-old. Soon, though, her parents agreed to let the couple go out on dates supervised by Elvis’ father.

While Elvis was at the top of his career with hits like “Heartbreak Hotel” and movie roles, Priscilla didn’t care about his fame. She said Elvis didn’t allow his popularity to affect how he felt about her.

“I was never impressed with dating Elvis,” Priscilla recalled. “Perhaps I thought that it was all a dream. Or maybe it was because Elvis was very down to earth. He made me comfortable.”

Priscilla continued to say that she never boasted about her relationship with Elvis. While the couple faced rumors about their courtship’s nature, Priscilla never disclosed any information until she married Elvis.

“Oh, there were many possible reasons,” Priscilla said about keeping her romance with Elvis private. “I felt that he was publicized so much already; it was my own life, my own business. Or maybe it was because Elvis is so self-protective. He’s his own man, a very understanding, compassionate person, and he accepts people fully. But as far as his personal life is concerned, he’s very secretive.”

Priscilla Presley said she was ‘perfectly happy’ while isolated from Elvis Presley

As their relationship continued, Elvis went back to work in Hollywood. He often traveled from California to Memphis to be with Priscilla, who mainly resided at Graceland with Elvis’ father. She would occasionally visit Elvis in Hollywood but said she intentionally wanted to keep her distance while he worked.

“I didn’t think that he could do his best if I was around,” Priscilla said. “I felt that was his job, his business, and it was not my place to be there. Most of the time, I stayed in Memphis and occupied my time at the dance studio or went to dinner with a girl friend. I was perfectly happy the way it was.”

During their time apart, Elvis allegedly had numerous affairs with other Hollywood actors.