Why Brooke Valentine Took a Step Back from the Show

Brooke Valentine was one of the biggest personalities during her seasons on Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood. Recently, she revisited her time on the show and debunked the claims that she was “messy.” She also revealed the real reason why she isn’t on the. show right now.

Brooke Valentine on ‘Love & Hip Hop’

Prior to Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood, Valentine was known for being a music artist. In the mid-2000s, she had a hit with the song “Girl Fight.” She stepped back from the industry to take care of her first child, her son London, who was born in 2010.

Valentine was on the show for two seasons. She was a supporting cast member in season 4 and a main cast member in season 5. After season 5, she left the show. While on the show, Valentine’s storyline most chronicled her relationship woes with her boyfriend, Marcus Black. Another big relationship for her that was depicted was her friendship with Daniel “Booby’ Gibson, which also turned romantic.

Later on, post-show, Valentine and Black revealed that got married and were expecting a child. Valentine would go on to reveal that she wouldn’t be returning to the show and would be taking a break from television to raise her child.

Brooke Valentine speaks about her time on ‘Love & Hip Hop’

The couple recently appeared on VH1’s YouTube channel for Where Are They Now?, which chronicles what former stars of the show have been up to. Valentine talked about her stint on the shohw.

“I felt like I was telling it how it is. If you want to call it messy go ahead, but where is the lie?” said Valentine, as reported by Madame Noire. “Where did I lie? And if I said something, did I say it to their face? So I feel like ‘messy’ is sneaky, conniving, whispering. That’s my take of messy. I’m just like, ‘okay, you said that, yeah I said you said it, aight cool, let’s keep it moving.’”

Valentine talked about how that the purpose of her (and the rest of the cast) being on the show was to have their lives depicted on television. Because of this, she said she was not being messy because they had to ask questions about things that occurred when cameras were rolling. “What are we here to do? We’re living our lives in front of the camera,” she continued. “You can’t whisper to me in the bathroom and then the cameras are there, ‘I ain’t say that!’ Yes you did! Now I’m messy? I’m messy because you said it?”

Though Valentine and Black’s relationship woes played out on-screen, now that they. aren’t on reality television at the moment, things in their relationship are much better and they are in a very good place. She said she took a step back from the show once they welcomed their daughter, Chi Summer Black.

“I didn’t want my baby to be petty,’ she explained. “So in my mind, if I wasn’t petty when I was pregnant, then it wouldn’t go into her bloodstream and she would come out not petty.” Still, she joked that her young daughter is petty just like she is. “What is she? Petty! Pettiest present I’ve ever received in life,” she joked.

Valentine has not stated if she and Black plan to ever return to Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood. The upcoming season is expected to air sometime next year on VH1 after it got delayed and did not air this year due to production impacts from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.