Whoopi Goldberg has wanted to play this role for ages

Now that Goldberg has finally gotten her wish to play Mother Abagail, and star in a horror project from the genre’s most prolific author in the process, she’s also opening up about why she thinks Hollywood is so reluctant to cast her in horror movies. According to the actress, she’s just not scary enough for the decision-makers in Tinseltown.

“Listen, I’ve been begging,” Goldberg said during a Television Critics Association panel for The Stand, via Cheat Sheet. “I’ve been begging for 40 years, maybe 30 years, but who’s gonna think I’m a bad guy? Who’s gonna think I’m the monster under the bed? Nobody.”

Goldberg’s horror campaign hasn’t been entirely fruitless, though. While The Stand certainly marks her first major horror role, she did previously appear in episodes of scary TV shows like Tales from the Crypt and 666 Park Avenue. But a role in a truly spooky movie has remained out of reach for Goldberg.

Although, now that she’s landed a major role in a King adaptation, Hollywood might finally make her dream to spark some nightmares come true.