What Is Disney Channel’s Longest-Running Original Television Series?

If you love magic, spells, drama, and subs, this Disney Channel series is perfect for you. Here’s what we know about this television network’s longest-running series, Wizards of Waverly Place, featuring Selena Gomez.

‘Wizards of Waverly Place’ was one of Disney Channel’s longest-running series’

One restaurant in New York City had a pretty big secret hidden from its customers. No, it had nothing to do with the food. The Russo family were wizards, with their lair hidden behind the kitchen.

The three kids in this family, Alex, Justin, and Max are always getting into trouble, whether that be school-related or magic-related. In the end, though, they’re always a family. A select few Disney Channel series reached 100 episodes, including That’s So Raven. (Hannah Montana ran a total of 98 episodes.)

Wizards of Waverly Place takes the cake when it comes to the series with the most adventures, coming in at 106 episodes. That makes it Disney Channel’s longest-running show, even getting its own spinoff movie.

Some actors went on to appear in other Disney projects

Following her appearance in this series, Gomez went on to appear in films Hotel Transylvania, Ramona and Beezus, and Monte Carlo. She also starred alongside Demi Lovato (of Sonny With a Chance) for the Disney Chanel original movie, Princess Protection Program.

This actor also found success in her music career, earning the MTV Video Music Award for Best Pop Video for her song “Come and Get It.” She won the Teen Choice Award for Choice Instagrammer three years in a row and went on to star in her own HBO series, Selena and Chef.

David Henrie has an idea of how to reboot the series

It’s been a few years since Wizards of Waverly Place aired on Disney Channel. However, a number of series’ came back as spinoffs and reboots, Raven’s Home and Girl Meets World included.)

In an interview with Access, the actor David Henrie said that there’s “a lot of talk” about doing more episodes. Nothing has been confirmed by Disney, though. During an interview with People, the actor shared his thoughts on returning to the Wizard World.

“We said what made the show special, was that we were a family and that the family stuff together was like a family unit,” Henrie said. “I think a great place to start the show would be the opposite version of that … so if you started the show where the family is divided.”

“Justin’s off doing his thing at Wiz Tech,” Henrie continued. “Alex is like a fashionista. If you have everyone in their own world, doing their own stuff, and we had forgotten how to be a family, that would be a great place to start the show.”

Episodes of Wizards of Waverly Place and the movie, Wizards of Waverly Place: The Movie, are available for binge-watching on Disney’s streaming platform. To learn more about Disney+ and to subscribe, visit their website.