What channel is Packers vs. Titans on today? Schedule, time for ‘Sunday Night Football’ in Week 16

A pair of Super Bowl contenders, each led by an MVP candidate on offense, meet on “Sunday Night Football” in Lambeau Field.

The Packers (11-3) and Aaron Rodgers have emerged as the one potential foil in the NFC to preventing Kansas City from winning consecutive Super Bowls. Green Bay is currently in possession of the top seed in the NFC, which has never been more important than in this season as only one team in each conference receives a first-round bye. The Packer can clinch the bye in Week 16 with a win, combined with a Rams’ loss to Seattle. The game is also important in that it serves as Rodgers’ final case on national television for winning his third MVP

Tennessee (10-4) isn’t quite the favorite to reach the Super Bowl as Green Bay is, but the Titans do have an offense capable running over any team in its path. Tennessee ranks second in the league averaging 160.4 yards per game on the ground and is led by Derrick Henry who leads the NFL in rushing attempts (321), rushing yards (1,629) and is tied for the lead with 15 rushing touchdowns. Henry’s threat of breaking off a big run makes Ryan Tannehill extremely dangerous when the Titans use play-action.

While Green Bay already clinched the NFC North with their win over Detroit last week, the Titans still have some work to do in the AFC South. The Titans can clinch the division with a win and a Colts loss, or can secure a playoff berth with a loss from either Miami or Baltimore.

Below is everything to know about this week’s “Sunday Night Football” game between the Packers and Titans in Week 16.

What channel is Packers vs. Titans on today?

Game: Tennessee Titans vs. Green Bay Packers

Date: Sunday, Dec. 27

TV channel: NBC

All “Sunday Night Football” games in 2020 will broadcast live on NBC. The network’s TV rights deal with the NFL gives it all “Sunday Night Football” games as well as the annual Thursday night season-opener, and NBC is given a spot in the Super Bowl broadcast rotation.

Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth will be calling the game from the booth with Michele Tafoya still working the sidelines.

Below are the top TV markets in the United States and the NBC affiliate/TV channel for each.

What time is the Packers vs. Titans game on?

Date : Sunday, Dec. 27

: Sunday, Dec. 27 Kickoff time : 8:20 p.m. ET

NFL live stream for Packers vs. Titans

