Wendy Osefo Reveals if She Got a Contract for Season 6

Wendy Osefo was the new housewife on the block for The Real Housewives of Potomac season 5. After there were some rumors online that she didn’t receive a contract to return to the show for the new season, Osefo, known on the show as Dr. Wendy, shut down all of the rumblings in a social media post this weekend.

Wendy Osefo on ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’

During the season, there was a lot of dialogue about Osefo being boastful about her degrees and sometimes coming across as elitist in conversations in conversations with cast members like Karen Huger and Ashley Darby.

In an interview with Verizon’s In the Know, Osefo insinuated that she didn’t expect how polarizing the degree talk would be.

“I am very proud of my degrees, and I am proud of my accomplishments, but I feel like as a new Housewife, one of the elements is for people to get to know you — something that is a distinguishing factor about you outside of the group.” she said. ‘It just so happened that one of my distinguishing factors was the fact that I have four degrees. In addition to the fact that I am the first Nigerian Housewife, so you guys got to see my daughter’s sip and see, and we did it Nigerian style. But I just found it so interesting that it became so polarizing, in a way.”

For Osefo, her talking about her degrees was not different than women on other Housewives shows talking about their wealth.

“Housewives as a franchise is predicated on these women with larger than life personalities talking about different things, and one of those things is their financial wealth,’ she continued. “Whether it’s how many millions they have, how many cars or how many homes, they always talk about these things. Good, bad or indifferent, some of these women get those things from their husbands. I come into this platform, and I work hard — blood, sweat and tears — and I achieve something academically. I’m showing the audience that, yes, there is financial wealth, but there’s also academic wealth. That’s what I bring. But, for some reason, that becomes so polarizing, and I don’t understand why. It makes no sense to me.”

Wendy Osefo responds to rumors that she was not offered to return for the upcoming season of ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’

Over the weekend, multiple rumor reports came out that contracts had been delivered to cast members that the network wanted to come back for the fifth season of the show. One report said that Osefo was not returning. Osefo denied the rumor and clapped back on social media.

She wrote on her Instagram story, “Imagine citing MediaTakeout as a verifiable source. Women lie, men life, contracts don’t.”

As of right now, the only cast member confirmed to not return is Monique Samuels, who revealed that she was offered a contract but decided to say no to coming back.

No word when The Real Housewives of Potomac will start back filming for the sixth season, but it should be expected to return either late next summer or next fall as it usually does.