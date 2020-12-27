UK reports 30,501 new COVID cases on Sunday By

© . Christmas Day in a London care home
LONDON () – The United Kingdom on Sunday reported 30,501 new COVID-19 cases, government statistics showed, with a further 316 deaths within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test.
The government’s coronavirus portal said the figures reflected data from England and Wales but said there was no new data from Northern Ireland and no new deaths data from Scotland owing to the Christmas holidays.
