Trump signs pandemic aid and spending bill, source says By

© . U.S. President Donald Trump plays golf at the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach
PALM BEACH, Fla. () – U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday signed into law a $2.3 trillion pandemic aid and spending package, restoring unemployment benefits to millions of Americans and averting a partial federal government shutdown, a source familiar with the matter said.
