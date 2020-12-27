Trump signs pandemic aid and spending bill, averting government shutdown

US President Donald Trump has finally signed the coronavirus relief bill into law.

Trump caused chaos when he threatened to block the bill.

The bill will provide critical aid for Americans and avoid a government shutdown.

US President Donald Trump on Sunday signed into law a $2.3 trillion pandemic aid and spending package, restoring unemployment benefits to millions of Americans and averting a federal government shutdown in a crisis of his own making.

LIVE | All the latest coronavirus and lockdown updates

Trump, who leaves office on 20 January after losing November’s election to President-elect Joe Biden, backed down from his earlier threat to block the bill, which was approved by Congress last week, after he came under intense pressure from lawmakers on both sides.

The Republican president, who golfed on Sunday and remained out of public view even as the government crisis loomed, had demanded that Congress change the bill to increase the size of stimulus cheques for struggling Americans to $2 000 from $600 and also cut some other spending.

It was not immediately clear why Trump, who has refused to concede defeat to Biden, changed his mind on the stimulus package. His resistance had threatened to inject further chaos into the final stretch of his presidency.

READ | Millions losing benefits as Trump refuses to sign aid bill

After signing the bill behind closed doors at his beachside club, Trump sought to put the best face on his climb-down, saying he was signing the bill with “a strong message that makes clear to Congress that wasteful items need to be removed”.

“Much more money is coming,” he insisted in a statement, though he provided nothing to back this promise.

Immediate support is urgently needed

And with less than a month left in office, Trump is expected to gain little or no traction with lawmakers to make changes.

White House officials have been tight-lipped about Trump’s thinking but a source familiar with the situation said some advisers had urged him to relent because they did not see the point of refusing.

Democrats have long been on board with the $2 000 payments but many Republicans have opposed it, making it unlikely that the figure will be revised upward while Trump is in office.

Many economists agree the financial aid in the bill should be higher to get the economy moving again but say that for Americans hit by coronavirus lockdowns is still urgently needed.

Unemployment benefits being paid out to about 14 million people through pandemic programmes lapsed on Saturday, but will be restarted now that Trump has signed the bill.

The package includes $1.4 trillion in spending to fund government agencies. If Trump had not signed the legislation, then a partial government shutdown would have begun on Tuesday that would have put millions of government workers’ incomes at risk.

Americans are living through a bitter holiday season amid a pandemic that has killed nearly 330 000 people in the United States, with a daily death toll now repeatedly well over 3 000 people, the highest since the pandemic began.

The relief package also extends a moratorium on evictions that was due to expire on 31 December, refreshes support for small business payrolls, provides funding to help schools re-open and aid for the transport industry and vaccine distribution.

‘Chaos and misery and erratic behaviour’

Global share prices ticked up in response to the news that Trump had signed the stimulus plan and backed away from a government spending crisis.

Trump’s abrupt move to sign the bill came after most Republican lawmakers refused to back his call for changes to legislation they had already voted on.

Hours earlier, Republican Senator Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania told Fox News Sunday Trump wants “to be remembered for advocating for big cheques, but the danger is he’ll be remembered for chaos and misery and erratic behaviour if he allows this to expire”.

Republican officials were relieved that Trump had backed away from his veiled veto threat, saying it should help Republican Senate candidates David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler in 5 January Georgia runoff elections that will determine control of the US Senate.

Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi welcomed Trump’s signing as a “down payment on what is needed”, saying: “Now, the President must immediately call on Congressional Republicans to end their obstruction and to join him and Democrats in support of our stand-alone legislation to increase direct payment cheques to $2 000.”

In his signing statement, Trump also sought to keep alive his campaign of baseless claims that the November election was rigged against him.

He said the House and Senate “have agreed to focus strongly on the very substantial voter fraud” and that the Senate will launch an investigation.

Neither US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell nor Pelosi made mention of such an agreement. Democratic lawmakers have steadfastly rejected Trump’s claims as have some Republicans.

McConnell angered Trump by recognising Biden as president-elect.

We know this was a long read and your is precious. Did you know you can now listen to articles? Subscribe to for access to this exciting feature and more.