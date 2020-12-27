Travis Kelce makes history in win over Falcons

The Kansas City Chiefs barely defeated the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. Even though Andy Reid’s squad moved to 14-1 with the 17-14 win, that’s not what everyone was talking about.

During Sunday’s game, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce made history. He became the first tight end in NFL history with multiple 100-plus catch seasons and also set the single-season receiving yards record by a tight end.

Kelce reeled in seven receptions for 98 yards and a score against Atlanta, bringing his season totals to 105 receptions, 1,416 yards and 11 touchdowns. His receiving yardage broke George Kittle’s previous record of 1,377 yards in a single season, which he set in 2018.

The 31-year-old topped 1,000 receiving yards for the fifth straight year this season, which is the best mark for a tight end in NFL history. He also earned his sixth consecutive Pro Bowl selection.