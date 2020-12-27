This week’s top stories: Apple Car rumors, new Apple TV in 2021, and more

In this week’s top stories: New details on Apple Car, more developments in the ongoing battle between Apple and Facebook, tips and tricks for getting started with your new Apple devices, and more. Read on for all of this week’s top Apple Stories.

Apple Car

A new report this week from Reuters offered some of the newest details on Apple’s ongoing quest to build a self-driving electric car. The report claimed that Apple Car could enter production by 2024 with “breakthrough battery technology” and self-driving capabilities powered by LiDAR.

The timeline, however, has been controversial, with some people thinking it is too optimistic. The report cautioned that pandemic-induced delays could push production of Apple Car into 2025 or later.

New Apple TV

A new Apple TV is still on track to be released in 2021, Bloomberg reported this week. The new Apple TV is expected to focus on gaming and include a new processor inside. The Siri Remote is also expected to change, with Apple reportedly planning to add integration with the Find My application.

Further details on the revamped Apple TV, such as pricing and availability, remain unclear. Nonetheless, the project does still appear to be on track for sometime in 2021.

Apple vs Facebook

In the ongoing battle between Apple and Facebook over upcoming iOS 14 privacy changes, the Electronic Frontier Foundation notably sided with Apple this week. The EFF called Facebook’s argument “laughable” and said that the changes Apple is making should be considered the bare minimum for privacy protection.

Finally, the actual privacy prompt in iOS 14 that Facebook is upset about has slowly started rolling out to users. Find more details in our full coverage right here.

Holiday buying guides

We also have a brand new collection of guides on to help you get the most out of the new Apple devices you might have unwrapped this holiday season.

These and the rest of this week’s top stories below.

Apple Car |

