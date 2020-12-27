The New Netflix Show Is Actually Super Sexy

Fans of Julia Quinn’s Bridgerton novels have waited for years to see her sweeping Regency Era saga come to life. Now it has with the eight-episode Netflix drama series, Bridgerton.

With showrunner Chris Van Dusen and media mogul, Shonda Rhimes at the helm, this version of Bridgerton is sexier and more unique than you could ever imagine.

Regé-Jean Page as Simon Basset and Phoebe Dynevor as Daphne Bridgerton in Netflix series ‘Bridgerton.’ | LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX © 2020

Netflix’s ‘Bridgerton’ is set in the 19th century

Set in 1813, the Netflix show’s debut season focuses on the eldest Bridgerton daughter, Daphne (Phoebe Dynover), as she embarks onto the marriage market in London. Determined to have a love match like her parents had, Daphne doesn’t anticipate being thrust into the spotlight. She finds herself in the gossip pamphlet of the mysterious Lady Whistledown (voiced by Julie Andrews) and a pawn of the eccentric Queen Charlotte (Golda Rosheuvel).

Moreover, Daphne never expects to form a friendship with her brother’s oldest friend, Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page). Things get a lot sexier and scandalous from there.

RELATED: ‘Bridgerton’ Release Time, Plus What to Know About New Shonda Rhimes Historical Romance

‘Bridgerton’ isn’t afraid to touch on risque issues

As Daphne navigates the marriage market, she must always be a “lady” so that she does not bring shame to her family name. As a result, she is often accompanied to balls and events by her mother, Lady Violet Bridgerton (Ruth Gemmell), or her eldest brother, Anthony (Jonathan Bailey).

Still despite the misogyny and sexism of the period, Bridgerton is about the women of the era defining their lives for themselves. The show talks about everything from status to relationships, sexuality, sexual desire, and equality for women.

“The show is so engaging—not only do you see yourself in it because it’s diverse but also, it’s telling stories that are so relatable in the 21st century,” Dynevor told Elle. “It’s lovely on the eye but also touching on all the themes that are so relevant today.”

‘Bridgerton’s sex scenes are extremly sexy

With a TV-MA rating and intense chemistry between Daphne and Simon, Bridgerton is probably the sexiest show to come out of Shondaland. However, as lusty as the sex scenes are, they were very much planned and choreographed to make the actors feel as comfortable as possible. The actors even rehearsed with an intimacy coordinator on set.

“I knew exactly when Regé was gonna touch me and where and for how long and he knew the same with me,” Dynevor told Elle. “It was all very choreographed. It made the scenes almost better for it because we both felt safe and secure in what we were doing, and that’s when we could really go for it.” Page added,