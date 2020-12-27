Just when you thought 2020 couldn’t get any weirder or more bizarre, Alec Baldwin’s wife Hilaria Baldwin admits that her name is actually Hilary and that she is not as Spanish as she was hoping you thought she was these last ten years.

Hilaria went on the record to admit that she was born in Boston and not in Mallorca, as she previously claimed, and that she is indeed a white girl. This came after a video claimed that she spent years misrepresenting her heritage went viral on Twitter last week. Here’s what you need to know.

The Internet Roasts Hilaria Baldwin For Changing Her Name And Faking Her Spanish Heritage

The internet did what it does best and it pulled up a number of videos of Hilaria’s past television appearances to prove that her Spanish accent isn’t real.

If that weren’t enough, several of her former classmates came forward to confirm that Hilaria was in fact raised in Weston, Massachusetts, and not in Spain.

However, Hilaria took to her Instagram account to clarify a few things by saying, “Let’s be very clear that Europe has a lot of white people in there and my family is white. Ethnically, I am a mix of many, many, many things. Culturally, I grew up with two cultures so it’s really as simple as that.”

Hilaria also said, “I was born in Boston and grew up spending time with my family between Massachusetts and Spain. My parents and sibling live in Spain and I chose to live here, in the USA.”

It didn’t take very long for her critics to weigh in on the matter with many of them commenting with, “Her entire family was born in the USA, with no Spanish heritage. The time she spent in Spain as a child was for family vacations. Her parents moved to Spain when they retired, like many Americans do. This is as cringe worthy as when Madonna started speaking with an English accent because she moved to London. But at least Madonna didn’t pretend to be from there.”

Others said, “There’s no way her dishonesty is limited to this farce. She’s probably embarrassed that people will know she’s been lying about dozens of other things,” along with, “And I suspect Alec never saw any of this coming. He thought he was getting a high-strung, sexy, much-younger woman who would be content to drop a baby or two, and then just enjoy the lap of luxury while never talking back to Alec and having sex whenever he wanted. I don’t think he signed up for 5 kids (and counting!) and an insufferable attention-seeker on the internet.”

For any other soap opera and entertainment news, please visit again Daily Soap Dish. Don’t forget to visit TVRocker for all of the latest exciting news on all of your favorite daytime television soaps.