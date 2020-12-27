The creator of ‘The Wire’ was able to draw from real-life experience

Police dramas are all the rage, and for most fans, it is actually pretty hard to pick a favorite. Everyone seems to be somewhat addicted to crime stories, and the thrill that comes along with watching what unfolds on every episode. The most successful police drama shows are so well-written, leading many fans to wonder exactly who comes up with all the amazing storylines. Things are shown that most people could never imagine, but in reality, there are those who deal with similar situations each and every day in their work.

As most people are well aware, The Wire is a television show that, to this day, is still wildly popular. It shows crime from a completely different angle, one that most fans are never in a position to actually ever see. The creator of the show, David Simon, is all too familiar with the things that go down in the world of drugs and violence. It definitely played a vital role in his creation of one of the best crime dramas of all time.

David Simon had quite an amazing career

When Simon first came up with the idea for The Wire, he may or may not have known how successful it would eventually turn out to be. It first premiered almost two decades ago, but Vanity Fair still reports that many fans, both new and old, have been binge-watching the show for years.

Simon, its creator, had a plethora of experience well before the show was ever on-air, having worked as a crime reporter for The Baltimore Sun for over 10 years.

According to Fandom, his experience doesn’t end there. He is the author of Homicide: A Year on the Killing Streets, and co-author of The Corner: A Year in the Life of an Inner-City Neighborhood.

There is no doubt that his background, particularly as a crime reporter, gave Simon an inside, first-hand look at some stuff that goes on behind the scenes for those who investigate the world of criminal drug dealers.

What is the history of ‘The Wire’?

Having consisted of 60 episodes that ran over five seasons, The Wire became one of the greatest shows ever to be on television. According to The Guardian, the show continued to grow in popularity even more after it ended.

Clarke Peters, the actor who portrayed Detective Lester Freamon on the show, goes so far as to say in the Guardian article that “David Simon had to fight for every season” and “nothing was ever guaranteed”.

The Wire took a look at the narcotics scene in the city of Baltimore in a way that only the elite, highly skilled detectives can, it featured many actors who were virtually unknown at the time, and managed to create television history.

The creator of ‘The Wire’ was able to draw from real-life experience

So much went into making The Wire the amazing show that it is, and one of the things that many people may not realize is how Simon was able to draw from his real-life experiences.

IMDb reports that the former reporter was extremely in-depth in his coverage of the drug trade and that he even created relationships with law enforcement, drug dealers, and local Baltimore residents. How did all of this contribute to the making of The Wire?

Naturally, Simon used his past relationships as inspiration for the creation of the true-life storylines that he developed, helping to make them as real and also as gripping as possible. The show is one that fans won’t soon forget, and it is wonderful that Simon was able to create something that has kept everyone entertained for years.