The Cobra Kai season 3 fight that required practice

The events of Cobra Kai season 3 will send Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) back to Okinawa, which means that he’ll run into some old friends and enemies from The Karate Kid Part II. One of these returning characters is his deadly opponent Chozen Toguchi (Yuji Okumoto), which can only mean one thing — a rematch of their “fight to the death” from the three-decade-old movie.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Okumoto confirmed that the characters will indeed spend a significant portion of their shared screen time at each other’s throats. What’s more, it appears that things will be so complex that Macchio wanted to get together with Okumoto a week before the shooting began, just so they could really get on top of their dueling game.

“When we initially [reunited with Macchio] it was via a phone call, and he wanted the two of us to get together to rehearse the fight scene together,” Okumoto revealed. “Because we had probably four significant fight scenes in that episode, so he wanted to bring me out about a week early to Atlanta to go over and rehearse the fights — which at my age, that’s a blessing.” In fact, Okumoto even pulled his hamstring while shooting a scene, but he insisted in finishing the fight anyway.

Cobra Kai season 3 arrives on Netflix in January 2021.