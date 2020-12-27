The Classic Show’s Top 3 Episodes Are From 3 Different Seasons, According to IMDb Ratings

Want to revisit Little House on the Prairie? Based on the books by author Laura Ingalls Wilder, the TV show ran for nine seasons. Filming almost 200 episodes — 184 to be exact — from 1974 to 1983, the entire series is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

For those who aren’t sure where to start or don’t have hours upon hours to dedicate to a rewatch from start to finish, check out the highest-ranked episodes of Little House on the Prairie on IMDb.

‘Little House on the Prairie’ Season 6 Episode 22: ‘Sweet Sixteen’

Originally airing on Feb. 25, 1980, this season 6 episode of Little House on the Prairie has 8.8 stars out of 10 from IMDb users. Directed by Michael Landon, the actor who played Charles Ingalls, the episode marked a major turning point for the show’s main character, Laura Ingalls (Melissa Gilbert).

Upon passing her teaching exam, Laura promptly got a job out of town. Then her longtime crush, Almanzo (Dean Butler), offered to drive her to and from school and, along the way, their relationship blossomed.

‘Little House on the Prairie’ Season 2 Episode 1: ‘The Richest Man in Walnut Grove’

The season 2 opener of Little House on the Prairie ranks the highest with 8.9 stars out of 10. Originally airing in September 1975, “The Richest Man in Walnut Grove” followed the Ingalls family as they went through a particularly trying time.

Laura’s father, Charles Ingalls (Michael Landon), planned on paying bills with money he made at the mill. When the mill closes and he doesn’t get the money, the Ingalls family has to figure out another way to earn cash. Laura and her siblings help out, taking care of chores at home, while their father works odd jobs.

‘Little House on the Prairie’ Season 4 Episode 22: ‘I’ll Be Waving as You Drive Away Part II’

Tied with “The Richest Man in Walnut Grove” as the highest-rated episode of the series is the season 4 finale. Split into two parts, the final installment has 8.9 stars out of 10.

Originally airing in March 1978, the Little House on the Prairie Season 4 finale meant change for the Ingalls family. Laura and the rest of her family began discussing the very real possibility of moving to a new town.

Meanwhile, Mary Ingalls (Melissa Sue Anderson) gets support from new teacher Adam Kendall (Linwood Boomer) when she’s feeling forgotten.

