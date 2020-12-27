The Bachelor: Heather Martin Crashes the Show

The Bachelor is coming to us soon and fans are ready for it! Host, Chris Harrison has been throwing some hints around that Matt James’ season of the Bachelor could get crashed by someone we know from a previous season. The cat is out of the bag now and Heather Martin, from Colton Underwood’s season, is the one that is doing the crashing.

Mixing Things Up

Heather is very excited about being on the show again and who knows if she will win Matt’s heart. What do we remember about Heather? She is best friends with Hannah Brown, who was also on the Bachelor. The ladies are also really close with Tyler Cameron, who is one of Matt’s best friends. When Heather was on the Bachelor, she got a chance to kiss Colton Underwood. Apparently, that was her first kiss ever! She was thrilled and hoped that he would be the one for her. We all know what happened there so this could be one of the reasons that she is on the show this season.

Unfortunately, the spoilers are already out that Matt actually will send her home just a few hours after she got to the mansion. When we look at her Instagram account though, she looks to be happy and still getting sponsorships from different companies. One is a razor company and clearly these all pay were pretty well. What does she do to get kicked off the show so early on? We think there could be some crazy drama with her or perhaps Matt already met her considering most of this cast quarantined together when the pandemic began.

Heather did a video with a musician named Lawson Bates too. She told her fans, “It was such a blast being able to be part of this music video! I had always joked that being in a country music video was on my bucket list so when Lawson reached out with this opportunity I was so excited! My sister and I were able to fly out to Nashville and shoot on the most adorable farm! Definitely lived up to the dream! Lawson was amazing to work with and made the entire shoot so much fun- he had us laughing the entire time!”

We are pretty excited to see Heather again on a Bachelor show and we think it will be interesting to see what happens to get her kicked off so early. Keep your eyes on ABC!