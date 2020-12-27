Tesla software update brings ‘Boombox’ feature, lets drivers fart at people

Tesla started rolling out a holiday update to its vehicles. The update includes fun new abilities like the ‘Boombox’ mode that lets users broadcast audio and set custom horn sounds, such as a fart noise.
Available in Tesla firmware 2020.48.26, the Boombox mode offers several alternative horn sounds. Users can customize these sounds by navigating to the ‘Toybox’ section through the screen in their vehicle. Sounds include a goat baaing, applause, a ‘tada’ clip, the fart sound and more.
The Boombox mode utilizes Tesla vehicles’ external speakers to play the audio. The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration required silent electric vehicles to emit some noise to alert pedestrians, so every Tesla manufactured after September 1st, 2019 includes built-in speakers.
Boombox mode goes above and beyond alternate honk sounds — the feature also lets people customize the sounds played by their vehicle when it’s driving, when they use ‘summon’ features or when it’s parked. For example, The Verge notes the update added a song similar to what ice cream trucks play. It also means your Tesla can fart on command, not just when you honk.
Finally, drivers can upload five custom tracks to play through their Tesla’s external speakers. Some people have already started thinking up ways to use (or misuse) the feature.
You can upload custom music/sounds
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 25, 2020
Overall, it seems like a fun little update for Tesla vehicles, especially if you’re the type of person that appreciates a good fart joke. Along with Boombox, the update brings new games — The Battle of Polytopia, Cat Quest and Solitaire — and improvements for several different information display screens. Check out this Reddit post for full details on the update.
Source: The Verge