Tamra Judge Slams Shannon Beador, Calls Her a ‘Toxic Manipulator’

Tamra Judge and Shannon Beador of The Real Housewives of Orange County had a huge fallout and are no longer friends. Although Judge is not part of the show anymore, her name is continuously mentioned throughout season 15. Beador recently brought up her name accusing her of sabotaging feeding people against her. Judge has had enough of Beador and recently called her out

What’s the latest on Tamra Judge and Shannon Beador’s friendship?

Beador can be currently seen on RHOC Season 15. She was a guest on a special episode of Watch What Happens Live and when she appeared, Andy Cohen played a game with her. The game was called, “Are you closing the Beador?” When the Bravo host asked if she was closing the door on her friendship with Judge, the housewife did not fret to answer.

“Yes. Shut,” she said without hesitation to the surprise of the other guests on the show.

When the official Twitter account from WWHL tweeted the clip, Judge saw it and replied to it firing back at Beador.

“I closed that door months ago when you turned your back on me when I needed you the most,” Judge tweeted in response to the video posted. “Should have listened to my husband a long times ago. You’re a toxic manipulator. I’m so mad at myself for putting up with your shit and protecting you for so long.”

By the looks of it, Beador and Judge continue to be in a horrible place and don’t seem to want to reconcile.

How did the feud between Shannon Beador and Tamra Judge start?

Beador and Judge had been great friends during their time on RHOC together. However, things changed drastically when Judge left the reality series ahead of the current season. After she was not offered a full-time role, Judge opted not to return and that’s when things shifted with Beador.

“As soon as we’re not on the show anymore, she just doesn’t have any time for us anymore and it really just kind of hurts my feelings,” Judge told Entertainment Tonight back in April 2020. “I felt like on the show, off the show, whatever, she was my friend, you know? I helped her through this divorce, I spent hours in the middle of the night answering phone calls.”

“I really have no reason to be around them anymore,” Beador told Entertainment Tonight in an interview. “We live, like, 45 minutes away from each other, so it’s not like we’re in the same social circles or anything like that. I don’t know when I would ever potentially run into them again.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesday nights at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.