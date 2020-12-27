Sydney’s New Year’s Eve plans hang in balance, how special zones will work

This last year bushfire smoke had shrouded the bridge.

Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour Bridge and Sydney Opera House during the midnight display during New Year’s Eve celebrations on January 01, 2020 (Getty)

However, plans for some kind of crowd presence are moving ahead, just in case a green light is given, with safety bollards now being set up in the CBD.

Under the current arrangement, Sydney’s CBD would be split into different zones with firefighters and health care workers given prime vantage points.

The green zones would require a permit while yellow zones, the second tier viewing points, would be open to the public under police supervision.

But this could all change, especially after hundreds gathered on Bronte Beach on Christmas Day, flouting social distancing laws.