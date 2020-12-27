‘Survivor’ Players Use a Code Word to Get Privacy From Cameras and Other Castaways

Players on Survivor often struggle to find privacy while being filmed for the show. This makes things like finding idols, or coming up with secret alliances harder without being caught by other players.

But it also makes every day living a struggle. Players from past seasons revealed they used a code word to get privacy from cameras and other castaways.

‘Survivor’ castaways are allowed use specific items to survive

If you’re stranded on an island, you would like to bring many things to survive the elements. But castaways are allowed to have only specific items.

“They have access to a container with necessary supplies, such as feminine products, birth control, vital medications, contact lens solution, sunscreen, and insect repellent. Otherwise, they’re on their own,” Today reported.

They’re also not allowed to have toothbrushes or razors. That’s why they’re often seen cleaning their teeth with plants, and have grown out hair by the end of the season.

Today also claimed players are never allowed to be alone. “Producers and camera operators stay at their camps all day and all night — in part to make sure they don’t miss footage, but also to ensure the cast’s safety,” it claims. “They work nearby in off-limits, camouflaged areas known as camera camps, where there are cots, food, and equipment storage.”

But there is reportedly a code word used for players to get privacy. After all, players don’t want everything they do to be seen.

Players have a code word to get privacy

The castaways are usually watched by cameras and other players all day and night. But there are moments when they need privacy like when they need to go to the “bathroom”.

The problem is the castaways don’t get a bathroom. They aren’t provided anything for when they have to relieve themselves. So what do they do?

“Well, there are two techniques,” Christian Hubicki from Survivor: David vs. Goliath told The Ringer. “One is dig a hole, use the hole, fill the hole—latrine style. That’s largely what I used.”

Elaine Stott from Survivor: Island of the Idols revealed there is a code word for this. “Usually there is a designated area that people go which is called Coconut Grove if I ain’t mistaken,” she said. “You kind of just say, ‘Hey, going to Coconut Grove,’ and cast and crew leave you be.”

There have also been seasons where castaways would go in the ocean. But that isn’t allowed if the location’s ocean has freshwater.

It sounds like producers have a tight leash on the cast members. Partially to keep them safe, but also to make sure everything is captured for the show. But they are able to make it known when they need privacy from everyone else to handle their business.