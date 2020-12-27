Study: the median valuation for SaaS companies raising their Series C rose by 40% to $210M this year, while their median revenue grew 20% (Miles Kruppa/Financial Times)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
1


Miles Kruppa / Financial Times:

Study: the median valuation for SaaS companies raising their Series C rose by 40% to $210M this year, while their median revenue grew 20%  —  Valuations soar in Silicon Valley with venture capitalists racing to find next big thing,nbsp; —  The surging value of cloud software companies …

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR