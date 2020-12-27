Steve Smith: Bucs won’t last long in playoffs

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are looking increasingly dangerous as they move closer to the playoffs, but Steve Smith doesn’t think so.

The former wide receiver-turned-NFL Network analyst made a bold prediction after Sunday’s 47-7 blowout win: The Buccaneers aren’t going to last long in the postseason.

“When the playoffs come, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are gonna get ran. They’re gonna get routed,” Smith said. “I know I probably shouldn’t say… this is going to be a good old-fashioned a– whooping, I believe. I don’t believe the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be showing up like they did against the Detroit Lions in the playoffs.”

That definitely won’t be the consensus, especially if the Buccaneers end up facing the NFC East winner in the playoffs. People will also be reluctant to bet against Tom Brady, but Smith has never shied away from blunt criticism.

That said, maybe Smith has a point. The Buccaneers haven’t exactly been great when facing other quality teams. That will have to change in the playoffs.