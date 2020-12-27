Several people taken to hospital after Syrian refugee camp set on fire in Lebanon

A number of people were taken to hospital on Sunday after a Syrian refugee camp was set alight in northern Lebanon.

The United Nations confirmed a large broke out in the Miniyeh region but didn”t say how many casualties there had been.

State media claimed the blaze started after a fight between camp residents and a local Lebanese family.

The facility provided shelter to around 75 Syrian families.

The report from the National News Agency said the Lebanese Civil Defence worked to control the blaze while the army and police were deployed to restore calm.

A security source said the fight started when Syrian workers demanded a wage which their employers refused to pay.

But, the same source said later it could have been sparked by the harassment of a woman at the camp.

Lebanon hosts some 1.5 million Syrians, including around one million registered as refugees with the United Nations.