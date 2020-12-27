Saudi Arabia stocks higher at close of trade; Tadawul All Share up 0.44% By .com

© . Saudi Arabia stocks higher at close of trade; Tadawul All Share up 0.44%



.com – Saudi Arabia stocks were higher after the close on Sunday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Saudi Arabia, the added 0.44%.

The best performers of the session on the were Abdullah Saad Mohammed Abo Moati Stationeries Co (SE:), which rose 7.60% or 3.90 points to trade at 55.20 at the close. Meanwhile, SABB Takaful (SE:) added 6.31% or 1.90 points to end at 32.00 and Malath Cooperative Insurance Co (SE:) was up 5.81% or 1.32 points to 24.02 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Al Sorayai Trading,amp;Industrial Group (SE:), which fell 4.30% or 4.80 points to trade at 106.80 at the close. Saudi Marke (SE:) declined 3.49% or 1.20 points to end at 33.15 and Zahrat Al Waha for Trading Co (SE:) was down 3.15% or 2.60 points to 80.00.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Saudi Arabia Stock Exchange by 132 to 55 and 16 ended unchanged.

Shares in Abdullah Saad Mohammed Abo Moati Stationeries Co (SE:) rose to all time highs; gaining 7.60% or 3.90 to 55.20. Shares in SABB Takaful (SE:) rose to 3-years highs; rising 6.31% or 1.90 to 32.00. Shares in Malath Cooperative Insurance Co (SE:) rose to 3-years highs; rising 5.81% or 1.32 to 24.02.

Crude oil for February delivery was up 0.37% or 0.18 to $48.30 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in March rose 0.25% or 0.13 to hit $51.37 a barrel, while the February Gold Futures contract rose 0.26% or 4.80 to trade at $1882.90 a troy ounce.

EUR/SAR was up 0.17% to 4.5802, while USD/SAR rose 0.00% to 3.7524.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.10% at 90.250.