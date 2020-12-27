Roundup of crypto hacks, exploits and heists in 2020 By Cointelegraph

Roundup of crypto hacks, exploits and heists in 2020



Unlike in previous years, crypto news in 2020 has not been dominated by major exchange hacks and million dollar thefts. However, there have still been quite a few and most of them have originated from the nascent decentralized finance sector.

DeFi has been one of the main drivers of crypto market momentum in 2020 and it stands to reason that the emerging financial landscape has been a magnet for scammers and hackers. Largely unaudited smart contracts coupled with cloned code have been a recipe for vulnerabilities and exploits, often resulting in millions of dollars in digital assets being pilfered.

