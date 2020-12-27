Rotten Tomatoes made up its mind on Wonder Woman 1984

After a year of precious few blockbuster films to speak of, it’s hard not to find something to like about Wonder Woman 1984, but a few critics managed to do just that. Esteemed critic Leonard Maltin called out the movie for overstaying its welcome, writing, “Overall, I felt disconnected from the movie except for moments that focused on human-scale situations. It struggles to be relevant and serious, but in a superficial, cartoony way. It drones on for two and a half hours but it hasn’t got a lot to say.”

His sentiments were echoed by other top critics, including Boston Globe writer Ty Burr, who pointed to the sequel’s overabundance of plot as an issue. “The larger problem is that the filmmakers put in everything they could find without locating the one quality they need,” he wrote. “No wonder this “Wonder Woman” falls flat — there’s no wonder.”

Not everyone found Wonder Woman 1984 lacking, though. Quite a few critics found plenty to love about the superhero sequel, including Slate‘s Dana Stevens who praised the film for essentially being a standalone feature that never short changes character development in favor of action sequences. “Jenkins and Gadot have gone and done it: They’ve gotten me invested in the emotional well-being of a franchise superhero,” her review read.

Slant Magazine‘s Chris Barsanti seemed to echo that sentiment, adding that the film’s central message is one we could all stand to hear in 2020, writing “The film shows a preference for forgiveness over vengeance, which feels like an okay way to end this particular year.”

Overall, Wonder Woman 1984 isn’t the across the board crowd-pleaser that the first film was, but the combination of Gadot’s performance as Diana and the movie’s abundance of heart makes it well worth viewers’ time — even if it does lack some of the wow factor of the original.