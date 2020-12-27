Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Photo’d SHOWING PDA In BARBADOS!!

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are officially dating, and they want to make sure everyone knows it. The couple is currently celebrating the Christmas and New Years holidays in Barbados – where Rihanna owns a gigantic estate.

Paparazzi caught a glimpse of the couple, as they made their way to a Christmas cruise.

HERE’S THE FIRST PIC – OF THE TWO WALKING TOWARDS THEIR CRUISE

HERE”S THE SECOND PIC – THEY”RE HOLDING HANDS

The couple, who wore face masks, was spotted spending Christmas Eve together as they were on their way to a Catamaran sunset cruise while vacationing in her native Barbados.

RIHANNA SHOWS OFF HER WEIGHT GAIN SINCE THE QUARANTINE

The Grammy-nominated rap star touched down on the Fenty CEO’s home island of Barbados on Wednesday, confirmed.

was the first to break the story that the two were dating. Months later, New York Post’s Page Six confirmed our report, by reporting that the couple was spotted having dinner with friends at the Beatrice Inn in New York.