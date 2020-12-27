Returned traveller who breached hotel quarantine facing 50000 fine and up to 12 months jail

A returned traveller who went missing from hotel quarantine in Perth for nine hours is now facing a $50,000 fine and up to 12 months behind bars.

Jenny D’ubios arrived in Western Australia on December 19 from Spain and was required to remain in isolation at the Pan Pacific Hotel for 14 days.

However, at about 10am yesterday the 49-year-old chose to breach her isolation by leaving her hotel room to walk outdoors.

Ms D’ubios was found by police and arrested around 10.20pm yesterday.

Acting Premier and Health Minister Roger Cook told media he was angry about the breach.

“I’m disappointed and I’m angry … her action potentially put many people at risk,” he said, adding that WA has not had a COVID-19 case of community transmission in eight months.

Jenny D’ubios escaped Perth hotel quarantine after arriving from Europe. (WA Police)

“This should not have occurred … The result of this is the woman is in police custody up to $50,000 and 12 months in prison.”

He said Ms D’ubios left the hotel, despite security guards demanding she remain. Police were then called, with one security guard following Ms D’ubios outside.

Mr Cook said when police arrived, the guard had lost sight of Ms D’ubios, prompting an immediate search.

It’s alleged that just after 10am, she boarded a bus for Fremantle on Terrace Road. Three hours later she photographed herself at an unknown beach, before heading to an address in Warnbro, south of Perth.

Police say at that home she hugged a mother and child known to her. They are now both in quarantine.

At about 10pm she called a taxi and made her way to Rockingam General Hospital, wearing a mask. Police were notified and she was taken into custody.

D’ubios had made it known on Facebook she was leaving her hotel.

The Pan Pacific Hotel in Perth. (Nine)

On the second day of her quarantine, she refused to take a COVID-19 test, claiming she did not believe in the virus and that the hotel room was causing her allergies to flare up.

“If they don’t remove me from this hotel room today, I am going to be walking out of here,” she wrote in a post.

Mr Cook said D’ubios has since agreed to a COVID-19 test, which returned a negative result.

WA Deputy Chief Health Officer Dr Robyn Lawrence said there was nothing about Ms D’ubios that “rang alarm bells” for WA Health.

Dr Lawrence said Ms D’ubios had been in regular contact with doctors and nurses during her hotel stay, as is routine for all return travellers in WA hotel quarantine.