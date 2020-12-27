Report: NFL fines Ravens $250K for COVID violations

The Ravens placed 22 players on the reserve/COVID list as a result of the outbreak, including Lamar Jackson, Mark Ingram, J.K. Dobbins and Calais Campbell. Baltimore also suspended strength coach Steve Saunders for not reporting his symptoms and failing to wear a mask at all times.

Earlier this season, the NFL fined the Las Vegas Raiders and New Orleans Saints $500,000 each for protocol violations. Both teams were also docked draft selections. Similarly, the New England Patriots and Tennessee Titans were fined $350,000 for their outbreaks.

With two weeks of the regular season remaining, teams should be thankful that the league didn’t have to extend or pause the campaign due to COVID-19.