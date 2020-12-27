‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ Spoilers: Joe Giudice Shares Hot New And Sexy Photos Of Italian Girlfriend

‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ spoilers find that star Joe Guidice is clearly showing the world that he can get some, too. On the same day that his ex-wife Teresa Guidice went ‘Instagram official’ with her new boyfriend Luis Ruelas, Joe shared new sexy bikini photos of his own girlfriend on his Instagram story. Here’s what you need to know.

While Joe hasn’t really gone ‘Instagram official’ with his girlfriend, the reality television star has revealed that he is dating a lawyer in Italy. Before revealing a close-up of his girlfriend’s face, he added a message that said, “And suddenly you know it’s time to start something new and trust the magic of the beginnings.”

He also posted another photo of his bikini-clad attorney with lacy, black fringe around the top of her two-piece.

While Joe hasn’t said much about his new relationship, earlier this month he did share a photo a woman appearing on a balcony overlooking a body of water with both a dark jacket and a hat on.

Joe didn’t share any more details of the pic, but there’s a very good chance that he and his new supposed girlfriend might have been enjoying a romantic stroll together.

Joe opened up about his personal life in an interview with The Wendy Williams Show back in October. He told Wendy, I’m actually seeing a lawyer, yeah. [She’s] helping me out a lot out here, it’s good because I got a lot of things going on out here and she’s putting a lot of deals together for me. We’ve been seeing each other.”

He added, “I wouldn’t say we’re boyfriend and girlfriend, but we’re hanging out a lot.”

With that said, knowing what type of women Joe likes the most, we have a feeling that this new lawyer friend is definitely all beauty and brains. Now, as far as what happened between him and Teresa, he noted that their divorce was not exactly his choice.

Joe also added that they fought quite a lot about their separation and how they would be spending their future – with or without one another.

“The distance. How it’s going to work? I’m over here, she’s over there? You know what I mean. There’s no way it’s going to work no matter where I’m at,” he shared. “She’s in Jersey and I’m somewhere else. What am I going to do? Pull the kids out of Jersey and bring them over here? Just won’t work.”

