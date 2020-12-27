Ranking how all the new college football coaches did in 2020

Let’s be honest: the 2020 season has been far from ideal for any head coach to come into a new program to put his stamp on things. There was limited to no practice time, COVID protocols, player availability up the in the air, and a fluid schedule that you couldn’t count on actually happening. This has been a difficult season for coaches like Nick Saban and Dabo Swinney to navigate, so imagine how hard it had to have been for a new coach to come in and establish … well … anything.

So take these rankings with that context. These 24 coaches have inherited wildly different situations with all kinds of obstacles and unique schedule issues (one of these men didn’t even get to coach a game this season). Imagine being one of the four new SEC coaches who had to play a conference-only schedule and get no cupcakes to ease into those games against Alabama, Georgia, or Florida.

With all that in mind, here is our attempt to rank how the new college football head coaches fared in 2020.