Prince William, Prince Harry Are Reportedly United and Bonding Over Mutual Anger

For months, fans have been speculating that Prince William and Prince Harry were embroiled in an emotional feud. Many believe that the feud started with Prince Harry’s marriage to Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and only intensified with the royal’s departure from senior royal status at the beginning of the year.

Still, trouble is brewing within the royal family, and with the recent investigation into Princess Diana’s infamous 1995 interview, Prince Harry and Prince William are finding themselves in the spotlight. According to a recent report, the feud between the two brothers might finally be over or, at the very least, be slowly healing.

Prince William and Prince Harry reportedly drifted apart

Prince William and Prince Harry | Eddie Mulholland – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Prince William and Prince Harry were raised under a microscope, trained for public service. Even though their mother, Princess Diana, sought to give them some normalcy, the two didn’t exactly experience a normal childhood.

After Princess Diana’s untimely death, the two boys drew even closer together. Over the years, fans watched as their bond seemed to deepen and grow.

Still, when Prince Harry started dating Meghan, tensions began to come to light. Some sources claimed that Prince William warned Prince Harry to take his relationship with Meghan slow, which angered the younger brother.

Meghan and Prince Harry tied the knot in May 2018, but unfortunately, more trouble followed their extravagant royal wedding. Only weeks after their wedding, the couple announced plans to separate households from Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge.

When Prince Harry and Meghan announced that they planned to step down as senior royals, in January 2020, that seemed to be the final nail in the coffin of the brothers’ relationship.

The investigation into Princess Diana’s BBC interview

With Prince Harry and Meghan living in California and Prince William and his family lying low in England, it is very possible that the two brothers haven’t been on the same page for some time. However, with the recent announcement of the investigation into Princess Diana’s 1995 BBC interview, both brothers have a reason to sit up and take notice.

The investigation is set to examine whether Princess Diana, whose bombshell interview with journalist Martin Bashir informed the public about her crumbling relationship with Prince Charles, was potentially fed false information that led her to believe that she was in danger. According to Yahoo, while the investigation is heartbreaking in many ways, it could be having an unintended positive effect by reuniting her two estranged sons.

Is the recent investigation mending fences between Prince William and Prince Harry?

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Prince William, and Kate Middleton | Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

A recent Us Magazine report dives deep into the status of the investigation, as well as the current status of Prince Harry and Prince William’s relationship. A source for the report states that Prince William is determined to get some answers, while Prince Harry is feeling a great deal of sadness over the possibility that his beloved mother could have been manipulated.

“The investigation has had a positive effect on William and Harry’s relationship,” the source stated. “They’ve bonded over it and are speaking more frequently on Zoom and WhatsApp. William has come to terms with the reasons behind Harry’s decision to leave the royal family and is happy to see his brother so settled, and Harry’s come to the realization that he no longer wants a dark cloud hanging over his head.”

While there’s no telling what could happen in the future between the brothers, or with the investigation, for now at least, things are looking up between Prince William and Prince Harry — two brothers who have been through a great deal of conflict and turmoil.