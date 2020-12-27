Portnoy’s small business relief fund now accepting Bitcoin, crypto donations By Cointelegraph

Portnoy’s small business relief fund now accepting Bitcoin, crypto donations
Barstool Media’s Dave Portnoy is accepting (BTC) and cryptocurrency donations for his small-business relief fund. Less than 24 hours after integration, the crypto community has responded with incredible generosity.
The Barstool Fund launched last week to raise money for small businesses impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic. At the time of writing, the Fund had raised nearly $5.3 million to help 14 businesses. More than 53,000 donors have contributed. For tax reasons, the campaign is scheduled to run until the end of the year.
