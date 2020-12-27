Pitso Mosimane overcomes coronavirus, thankful for support

New Al Ahly head coach Pitso Mosimane.
Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane has overcome the coronavirus.
The former Mamelodi Sundowns mentor, considered one of the best coaches that South African football has ever produced, was diagnosed positive last week.
In a Tweet on Saturday, though, Mosimane confirmed that the virus had left his system and that he would be joining up with the Al Ahly squad once more.
Mosimane has already bagged three trophies at the Egyptian club in the few short months he has been there, including this year’s CAF Champions League crown.
Finally ,the virus is out my system. Thanks to everybody for the love and support during the past difficult two weeks.God Bless, Shukran .Al Hamdoulilla . Can’t wait to reunite with the Mosimane and Al Ahly Family. ???? ???? ????????????????
— Pitso Mosimane (@TheRealPitso) December 26, 2020
